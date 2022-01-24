Man rescued from Hwy. 101 vehicle accident on Jan. 22
Photo Hal McMahan

On Sat. Jan. 22 at 9:45 a.m. Nehalem Bay fire and Rescue, Manzanita Police and Tillamook ambulance responded to a vehicle accident on Hwy. 101 around mile marker 48 just south of Wheeler, for a motor vehicle accident.

 A red vehicle was northbound when it hit a patch of ice and slid sideways into a southbound S.U.V. The driver of the red car had to be cut out with the jaws of life. The driver was transported the Tillamook Hospital.

 Rockaway Beach fire was called for back up. Tillamook Sheriffs also responded.

Man rescued from Hwy. 101 vehicle accident on Jan. 22

Pictured is Division Chief Jesse Walsh is extracting the victim with the jaws of  life.
0
0
0
0
0

Daily Headlines Sign Up

Online Poll

Are you keeping your New Year's resolution?

You voted:

Online Poll

Are you keeping your New Year's resolution?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.