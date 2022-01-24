Man rescued from Hwy. 101 vehicle accident on Jan. 22

On Sat. Jan. 22 at 9:45 a.m. Nehalem Bay fire and Rescue, Manzanita Police and Tillamook ambulance responded to a vehicle accident on Hwy. 101 around mile marker 48 just south of Wheeler, for a motor vehicle accident.
A red vehicle was northbound when it hit a patch of ice and slid sideways into a southbound S.U.V. The driver of the red car had to be cut out with the jaws of life. The driver was transported the Tillamook Hospital.
Rockaway Beach fire was called for back up. Tillamook Sheriffs also responded.
