Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue crews were dispatched to a report of a man found in the water at 1:22 p.m. Saturday, June 19, at Short Sand Beach at Oswald West State Park, unconscious and not breathing. Upon arrival of emergency medical personnel, bystanders were providing CPR.
“With the help of medically trained bystanders and state park personnel, treatment continued while the patient was connected to our automatic chest compression device and moved from the beach to the ambulance via UTV,” Fire Chief Chris Beswick said.
Beswick said the man was transported to Seaside Providence Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
As of press time, the victim’s name has not been released.
