Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) Sand Lake Deputy Tom Mayne and personnel from the US Forest Service, Nestucca Fire-Rescue and Tillamook Ambulance responded Sunday, July 25, to a serious crash at the Sand Lake Recreation Area.
"It was a quad versus side by side," said Mayne. "The quad rider was not wearing a helmet and was seriously injured."
According to the sheriff’s office, the injured man was flown by lifeflight helicopter to the trauma center at OHSU. His condition is unknown.
"He had significant injuries to his face which might have been minimized had he been wearing a full-face motorcycle helmet," said Mayne.
Oregon law does not require riders of ATV's to wear helmets if they are over 18 years old, the sheriff’s office said.
