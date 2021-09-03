Tillamook Police Department responded at 10:59 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, to the area of Hwy 101 in front of Fred Meyers to a report of a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle that had fled the scene. Upon arrival at 11 p.m., police found a 75-year-old man dead in the roadway.
According to the police department, the crime scene was processed with the assistance of the Oregon State Police Reconstruction Team, Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office, Tillamook Fire Department, ODOT, Adventist Health Ambulance, Tillamook County District Attorney, and the Tillamook County Medical Examiner. Law enforcement was able to locate the male 26-year-old driver of the suspect vehicle who had a friend drive him back down to the crime scene to turn himself in after hearing reports of the incident on his scanner. He has been lodged at the Tillamook County Jail on recommended charges of manslaughter and felony hit and Run. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.
