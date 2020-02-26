Tillamook Fire District responded to a possible structure fire at Tillamook Regional Medical Center around 5:20 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23. Fire crews from Bay City, Netarts-Oceanside and Nestucca also responded.
Tillamook Fire said the problem was isolated to an ice and water machine on the second floor. Adventist Health Tillamook reported that an associate had detected a burning odor and called 911. The fire alarm was activated and “code red” was called. Adventist said patient care was not impacted, but two patients were moved down the hall out of an abundance of caution.
Shortly after firefighters arrived the ice maker malfunction was determined to be the source of the burning smell. A small transformer reportedly failed, causing some wires to melt inside the machine’s control panel.
“Thankfully, this was not a significant event,” Adventist Health Tillamook said. “Had it been an actual fire, our team was prepared to respond.”
“We want to complement our staff for demonstrating exceptional leadership and [working] collaboratively to manage the situation,” Adventist said. “Also, we want to thank Tillamook Fire District for their prompt response to this incident.”
