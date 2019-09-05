A 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck at 8:02 a.m. on Thursday, Sep. 5 about 192 miles off the southern Oregon Coast near Bandon, west of Coos Bay, according to the United States Geological Service (USGS).
According to the U.S. Tsunami Warning Center, a tsunami is not expected.
The earthquake happened in the same area where a 6.3 magnitude quake struck on Aug. 29, less than a week ago. The quake on Thursday was followed by another with an initial 3.8 magnitude.
Further information will be updated as it becomes available.
