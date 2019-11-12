A crashed semi truck is causing traffic delays on Highway 6.
According to Forest Grove Fire & Rescue, a semi truck hauling lumber flipped for an unknown reason, scattering its load. The driver was reportedly taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
As of 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12, the westbound lane was closed. Traffic delays are expected to be around 20 minutes. The roadway was opened thanks to efforts of the Oregon Department of Forestry South Fork Forest Camp, which is made up of inmates from the Oregon Department of Corrections.
The crew quickly moved all of the large dimensional lumber out of the road by hand, according to Forest Grove Fire & Rescue. Without them, it would have delayed the opening of the highway by at least an hour, according to social media post from fire officials.
Oregon State Police is also working the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.