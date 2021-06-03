Aaron Groth will share a presentation on fire risk in Coastal Oregon June 10 as part of the Lower Nehalem Watershed Council’s (LNWC) speaker series. The Echo Mountain Fire complex, the Mapleton Fire and the Pike Road Fire serve as reminders of the wildfire dangers coastal residents face. This talk will cover coastal Oregon fire history that will provide context and steps you can take to protect your family, home and property.
Aaron Groth is the regional fire specialist for the coast with OSU’s Forestry and Natural Resources Extension Fire Program. His coverage area includes Clatsop, Columbia, Tillamook and Lincoln Counties. Groth is currently completing his PhD in geography with a focus on landscape ecology and management, forest conservation, biogeography, and integrated watershed studies. He is also a former Peace Corps volunteer where he worked in agroforestry and reforestation in the Andes Mountains of Peru.
The talk will be at 7 p.m. June 10, hosted on Zoom, and is free to the public. You can find the link at https://lnwc.nehalem.org/?page_id=732 or on the event at www.facebook.com/lnwc1. You can also contact the watershed council at lnwc@nehalemtel.net.
This talk is the second of two talks on fire ecology on the Oregon Coast in the LNWC’s speaker series. The previous talk with Dan Donato is available on the Lower Nehalem Watershed Council’s YouTube channel. Just search for “Lower Nehalem Watershed Council” on YouTube. A recording of this presentation will also be posted on the LNWC’s YouTube channel with other recorded presentations.
Prior to the presentation the LNWC will be holding a meeting of the board. This is a great opportunity to hear about Lower Nehalem Watershed Council activities, organizational health, and to connect with the council. The board meeting will begin at 5 p.m. and end just before the presentation begins.
Stay posted for the Lower Nehalem Watershed’s Speaker Series other great talks coming up:
· Oct. 14: “Restoring Sea Otters to the Oregon Coast” w/ John Goodell, Elakha Alliance
· Nov. 11: “Using Bird Inventories for Tidal Slough Habitat Assessment” w/ Sarah Rhodig, Portland State University
Event Information: This event is FREE and open to the public. Find more information on our speaker series and the links for access on our Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/lnwc1).
Time & Agenda:
5 p.m. LNWC Board Meeting
7 p.m. Presentation
8:30 p.m. Adjourn
