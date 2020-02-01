The Lower Nehalem Community Trust (LNCT) announces the kickoff of the 2020 Community Garden season. Registration to join opens Saturday, Feb. 1, online at nehalemtrust.org. Community Garden Startup Day is from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Alder Creek Farm, located at 35955 Underhill Lane in Nehalem.
The Community Garden has been in operation at Alder Creek Farm since 2006 and the LNCT are welcoming community members who would like to join their team. The program is focused on teaching organic gardening in our coastal climate and growing food shared among Community Gardeners and with the North County Food Bank.
Community Garden members commit to three hours of volunteer work per week. The registration fee to join is $50 and scholarships are available upon request. LNCT grows both a traditional row garden, as well as a permaculture garden that demonstrates how flowers and vegetables can be integrated into a home landscape for an ornamental and edible approach to gardening.
LNCT prefers that gardeners are physically able to bend, stretch, and occasionally lift 25 pounds, but they do have jobs that are less demanding physically. Do you have a special skill to share? Building, maintenance, record keeping...?
Those interested in joining the Community Garden are encouraged to contact LNCT's Garden Coordinator by phone at 503-705-5203 for questions. For Community Garden guidelines and to register (starting February 1st) visit http://www.nehalemtrust.org/alder-creek-farm/community-garden/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.