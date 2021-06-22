The City of Nehalem is pleased to partner with the community and local cultural organizations, Tillamook County Cultural Coalition and Nehalem Valley Historical Society, to support and fund the restoration of 17 plots within the Nehalem American Legion Cemetery.
Cemetery volunteer coordinator Valerie Vines Magee recently completed work with Manzanita landscape contractor LeRoy Heppner of Eagle Landscape Services and his talented crew to carefully restore historic plots in one of the oldest blocks in the cemetery.
The historic Nehalem American Legion Cemetery was established in 1901 and is a memorial to area residents born in the early to mid 1800’s and local veterans. The cemetery continues to be operational under the management of the City of Nehalem.
This summer will be the sixth season volunteers have supported restoration and beautification of historic monuments. Individuals and groups are welcome to participate by adopting a section or plot or participating in monthly clean up sessions. For more information on how to participate, email volunteer coordinator Valerie Vines Magee at vinesmagee@gmail.com.
“Many volunteers have learned to love the history and beauty of this place. Residents and visitors are welcome to participate this summer,” Magee says.
