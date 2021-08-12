Many weather experts predict a destructive wildfire season this year. The American Red Cross needs volunteers to help on the ground and blood and platelet donors to roll up a sleeve to maintain a stable blood supply in the face of emergencies.
“This year’s wildfire season is already very active and dangerous because of the severe drought and dry woodlands in our area,” said Rebecca Marshall, regional disaster officer of the American Red Cross Cascades Region. “After several years of record-breaking wildfires, the Red Cross is already responding in dozens of communities and asks you to train now to be a Red Cross volunteer and help if the need arises.”
SHELTER VOLUNTEERS AND HEALTH PROFESSIONALS NEEDED
The Red Cross needs new volunteers to support disaster shelters. Volunteers will help with reception, registration, food distribution, dormitory, information collection and other vital tasks inside disaster shelters. Both entry- and supervisory-level opportunities are available.
The Red Cross also needs volunteers who can work in disaster shelters to address people’s health needs and provide hands-on care in alignment with their professional licensure (registered nurse and licensed practical nurse/licensed vocational nurse). Daily observation and health screening for COVID-19-like illness among shelter residents may also be required. We have both associate and supervisory level opportunities available. If you are an RN, LPN, LVN, APRN, NP, EMT, paramedic, MD/DO or PA with a current and unencumbered license, this position could be right for you.
After most disasters this year, the Red Cross plans to open group shelters. However, in some communities, hotels may be more appropriate if the risk of COVID-19, including the delta variant, is particularly high. The Red Cross will also continue many of the safety precautions implemented in 2020, including masks, health screenings, enhanced cleaning procedures and encouraging social distancing.
DISASTER ACTION TEAM MEMBER
Local Disaster Action Teams provide 24-hour emergency response to local disasters, particularly home fires, ensuring that those affected have access to resources for basic necessities such as food, shelter and clothing. If you are team-oriented and want to help your neighbor, the DAT responder may be just the thing for you.
Last year, the Cascades Region provided immediate emergency assistance to more than 620 disasters, including home fires and the Labor Day fires.
If you want to make a difference and are interested in helping your community should a disaster occur here at home or across the country, please begin your Red Cross volunteer career at redcross.org/volunteer or email our local offices at volunteer.cascades@redcross.org.
BLOOD DONORS NEEDED
Wildfires, record-breaking heat and a busy hurricane season can also impact the nation’s blood supply. On top of the toll extreme weather events take on the lives of millions, disasters can cause blood drive closures or prevent donors from being able to give safely. Eligible donors can help overcome the critical need for blood and ensure blood is readily available by making an appointment to give by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
As a thank-you, those who come to donate throughout the month of August will get a free 4-month special offer to Apple Music by email (new subscribers only). Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/FeelTheBeat.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Aug. 16-31
Clatsop
Astoria
8/24/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Duncan Law/Columbia Center, 2021 Marine Drive
8/25/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Duncan Law/Columbia Center, 2021 Marine Drive
Seaside
8/26/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., North Coast Family Fellowship, 2245 N Wahanna Rd
Warrenton
8/27/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Fred Meyer Store #218, 695 Hwy 101
Tillamook
Rockaway
8/18/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Lions Club Rockaway, 286 S Anchor Street
Tillamook
8/19/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church, 2610 1st St
