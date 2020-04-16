Names of students who have made the Scholastic Honor Roll winter term have been announced by Oregon State University.
A total of 1,910 students earned straight-A (4.0). Another 5,529 earned a B-plus (3.5) or better to make the listing. To be on the Honor Roll, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of course work.
Students from Tillamook County and on the Honor Roll included:
Bay City
Straight-A Average: Alexis M. Marshall, Sophomore, University Exploratory Studies.
3.5 or Better: Seth C. Houchins, Senior, Computer Science.
Cloverdale
3.5 or Better: Scarlet P. Harrison, Freshman, Art; Morgan R. North, Freshman, Public Health; Becca M. Ziegler, Freshman, Pre-Apparel.
Manzanita
3.5 or Better: Grace Farris, Freshman, Art.
Nehalem
Straight-A Average: Ryan D. Dillard, Sophomore, Elect & Computer Engineering; Samantha J. Noregaard, Senior, Kinesiology.
3.5 or Better: Alaina K. Holm, Senior, Psychology; Maisie G. Siegel, Freshman, Sociology.
Pacific City
3.5 or Better: Wyatt J. Link, Sophomore, Design & Innovation Management.
Rockaway Beach
3.5 or Better: Suzann Campos, Junior, Liberal Studies.
Tillamook
Straight-A Average: Markita B. Martin, Senior, Human Devel and Family Science.
3.5 or Better: Kestrel G. Bailey, Senior, Environmental Engineering; Christiania M. Jefferies, Junior, Psychology; Charlie V. Jenck, Sophomore, General Engineering; Noah A. Jenck, Senior, Mechanical Engineering; Rachel M. Jenck, Sophomore, Chemistry.
Nathan J. McRae, Senior, Industrial Engineering; David M. Pierce, Senior, Mathematics; Ken M. Poblador, Senior, Ecological Engineering; Christopher J. Scott, Senior, Forestry; Katie M. Sherer, Junior, Pre-Ecological Engineering.
Miya A. Stahle, Freshman, Food Science and Technology.
