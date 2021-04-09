Names of students who have made the Scholastic Honor Roll Winter 2021 have been announced by Oregon State University.
A total of 8,150 students earned a B-plus (3.5) or better to make the listing. To be on the Honor Roll, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of course work.
Students on the Honor Roll included:
TILLAMOOK
Bay City
Seth C. Houchins, Senior, Computer Science; Alexis M. Marshall, Junior, Psychology; Celeste A. Stout, Sophomore, Environmental Sciences.
Cloverdale
Scarlet P. Harrison, Sophomore, Art; Makinley C. Johnson, Sophomore, Human Devel and Family Science; Morgan B. Kirkpatrick, Senior, Human Devel and Family Science; Morgan R. North, Sophomore, Human Devel and Family Science; Becca M. Ziegler, Sophomore, Pre-Apparel.
Manzanita
Hannah J. Mott, Junior, Public Health.
Nehalem
Madison J. Chesnut, Junior, Public Policy; Ryan D. Dillard, Junior, Elect & Computer Engineering; Samuel F. Holm, Senior, Political Science; Michael A. Laun, Sophomore, General Engineering; Samantha J. Noregaard, Senior, Kinesiology.
Asa W. Parker, Junior, Biochemistry & Molecular Biolo; Kestrle O. Rayfield-Foote, Senior, Botany.
Rockaway Beach
Danielle D. Finlay, Senior, English; Animesh I. Patel, Sophomore, General Engineering.
Tillamook
Claire J. Bradley, Senior, BioHealth Sciences; Elizabeth A. Brewer, Junior, English; Jennica B. Carlile, Senior, Civil Engineering; James B. Cole, Sophomore, Computer Science; Abigail Coulter, Sophomore, Psychology.
Eulises Cruz-Vieyra, Senior, Civil Engineering; Logan P. Dorland, Junior, Accountancy; Mackenzie L. Guarcello, Junior, Kinesiology; Trent B. Harp, Senior, Mechanical Engineering; Hannah J. Hovden, Sophomore, English.
Charlie V. Jenck, Junior, Industrial Engineering; Haley A. Ou, Junior, Merchandising Management; Ken M. Poblador, Senior, Ecological Engineering; Katie M. Sherer, Senior, Ecological Engineering; Miya A. Stahle, Sophomore, Food Science and Technology.
Silas T. Waxter, Sophomore, General Engineering; Austin A. Weeks, Senior, Biochemistry & Molecular Biolo; Natalie A. Zuercher, Senior, Liberal Studies.
