Oregon State University

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Names of students who have made the Scholastic Honor Roll Winter 2021 have been announced by Oregon State University.

A total of 8,150 students earned a B-plus (3.5) or better to make the listing. To be on the Honor Roll, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of course work.

Students on the Honor Roll included:

TILLAMOOK

Bay City

Seth C. Houchins, Senior, Computer Science; Alexis M. Marshall, Junior, Psychology; Celeste A. Stout, Sophomore, Environmental Sciences.

Cloverdale

Scarlet P. Harrison, Sophomore, Art; Makinley C. Johnson, Sophomore, Human Devel and Family Science; Morgan B. Kirkpatrick, Senior, Human Devel and Family Science; Morgan R. North, Sophomore, Human Devel and Family Science; Becca M. Ziegler, Sophomore, Pre-Apparel.

Manzanita

Hannah J. Mott, Junior, Public Health.

Nehalem

Madison J. Chesnut, Junior, Public Policy; Ryan D. Dillard, Junior, Elect & Computer Engineering; Samuel F. Holm, Senior, Political Science; Michael A. Laun, Sophomore, General Engineering; Samantha J. Noregaard, Senior, Kinesiology.

Asa W. Parker, Junior, Biochemistry & Molecular Biolo; Kestrle O. Rayfield-Foote, Senior, Botany.

Rockaway Beach

Danielle D. Finlay, Senior, English; Animesh I. Patel, Sophomore, General Engineering.

Tillamook

Claire J. Bradley, Senior, BioHealth Sciences; Elizabeth A. Brewer, Junior, English; Jennica B. Carlile, Senior, Civil Engineering; James B. Cole, Sophomore, Computer Science; Abigail Coulter, Sophomore, Psychology.

Eulises Cruz-Vieyra, Senior, Civil Engineering; Logan P. Dorland, Junior, Accountancy; Mackenzie L. Guarcello, Junior, Kinesiology; Trent B. Harp, Senior, Mechanical Engineering; Hannah J. Hovden, Sophomore, English.

Charlie V. Jenck, Junior, Industrial Engineering; Haley A. Ou, Junior, Merchandising Management; Ken M. Poblador, Senior, Ecological Engineering; Katie M. Sherer, Senior, Ecological Engineering; Miya A. Stahle, Sophomore, Food Science and Technology.

Silas T. Waxter, Sophomore, General Engineering; Austin A. Weeks, Senior, Biochemistry & Molecular Biolo; Natalie A. Zuercher, Senior, Liberal Studies.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Daily Headlines Sign Up

Online Poll

Are you voting in the local special boards and districts election in May?

You voted:

Online Poll

Are you voting in the local special boards and districts election in May?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.