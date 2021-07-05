Names of students who have made the scholastic Honor Roll for Spring 2021 have been announced by Oregon State University.
A total of 7,255 earned a B-plus (3.5) or better to make the listing. To be on the Honor Roll, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of course work.
Students on the Honor Roll included:
LINCOLN
Depoe Bay
Ayden M. Woodard, Sophomore, Chemical Engineering.
Gleneden Beach
Kealy C. Boyd, Sophomore, BioHealth Sciences.
Lincoln City
Jose L. Cortez-Segura, Sophomore, General Engineering; Alexandra L. Monticelli, Senior, Biology; Hunter Risdon, Junior, Business Administration; Ethan T. Schutze, Freshman, Mechanical Engineering; Kira N. Sciarrotta, Junior, Biology.
Noa M. Stoll, Sophomore, Environmental Sciences.
Neotsu
Nicholas J. Martin, Senior, Public Health; Napela R. Napoleon, Sophomore, Geography & Geospatial Science.
Newport
Emma J. Allan, Sophomore, BioHealth Sciences; Dmitri Au, Senior, Kinesiology; Kona S. Baldwin, Sophomore, Chemical Engineering; Samuel J. Barton, Senior, Elect & Computer Engineering; Cole A. Braxling, Sophomore, Psychology.
Abigail R. Card, Senior, Creative Writing; Rose E. Dixon, Freshman, Zoology; Caressa R. Dunphy, Senior, Nutrition; Lucas J. Ellingson-Cosenza, Junior, Biology; Calena M. Gray, Senior, Horticulture.
Britnie L. Gwynn, Junior, Psychology; Nathaniel P. Hannan, Senior, Mechanical Engineering; Samuel C. Imbler-Bremner, Senior, Construction Engineering Mgt; Christopher K. Lee, Sophomore, Business Administration; Yi Hui Liu, Senior, Chemical Engineering.
Olivia E. Mercer, Freshman, Psychology; Jordan I. Orth, Junior, Business Administration; Rilee G. Powell, Sophomore, Biology; Cole Theodore, Junior, Computer Science; Cooper L. Theodore, Senior, Creative Writing.
Zey M. Thompson, Senior, BioHealth Sciences; Megan A. Wagner, Senior, Biology; Tristan A. Ziemer, Sophomore, Kinesiology.
Otis
Jordan C. Hall, Freshman, Marketing; Madison L. Hall, Sophomore, Creative Writing; Samual J. Lutz, Senior, Horticulture; Tiffany M. Spendiff, Senior, Microbiology.
Seal Rock
Sophie H. Dziak, Junior, Design & Innovation Management.
Siletz
Tacoma J. Brown, Senior, Architectural Engineering; Jutta G. Pearce, Junior, Public Policy.
South Beach
William T. Birchfield, Sophomore, Geography & Geospatial Science; Alexander E. Rash, Senior, Computer Science.
Toledo
Reece G. Dobmeier, Senior, Forestry; Jessica C. French, Post Baccalaureate, Biology; Sabrina M. Lent, Senior, Art.
Waldport
Christopher Eckerson, Post Baccalaureate, Computer Science; Mary E. James, Sophomore, Business Administration; Aramina M. Leavitt, Junior, Sociology; Dakota B. Rundell, Sophomore, Public Health.
Yachats
Kaeden R. Fletcher-Vogel, Sophomore, Biology; Emrys G. Golden, Senior, English; Etasha R. Golden, Senior, Earth Sciences.
TILLAMOOK
Bay City
Seth C. Houchins, Senior, Computer Science; Alexis M. Marshall, Junior, Psychology; Celeste A. Stout, Junior, Environmental Sciences.
Cloverdale
Scarlet P. Harrison, Junior, Art; Makinley C. Johnson, Junior, Human Devel and Family Science; Jack J. Remington, Junior, Pre-Forest/Civil Engineering; Becca M. Ziegler, Junior, Pre-Apparel.
Manzanita
Hannah J. Mott, Junior, Public Health.
Nehalem
Madison J. Chesnut, Junior, Public Policy; Samuel F. Holm, Senior, Political Science; Michael A. Laun, Sophomore, General Engineering; Kestrle O. Rayfield-Foote, Senior, Botany
Pacific City
Wyatt J. Link, Junior, Apparel Design
Rockaway Beach
Danielle D. Finlay, Senior, English; Animesh I. Patel, Sophomore, General Engineering.
Tillamook
Claire J. Bradley, Senior, BioHealth Sciences; Elizabeth A. Brewer, Junior, English; James B. Cole, Junior, Computer Science; Eulises Cruz-Vieyra, Senior, Civil Engineering; Logan P. Dorland, Junior, Accountancy.
Hannah J. Hovden, Junior, English; Charlie V. Jenck, Junior, Industrial Engineering; Charity A. Mann, Junior, Earth Sciences; Haley A. Ou, Junior, Merchandising Management; Ken M. Poblador, Senior, Ecological Engineering.
Kellen C. Shelley, Sophomore, Agricultural Sciences; Katie M. Sherer, Senior, Ecological Engineering; Miya A. Stahle, Junior, Food Science and Technology; Josi A. Woods, Senior, Biology.
Wheeler
Mara L. Soans, Sophomore, Environmental Sciences.
