Oregon State University

Names of students who have made the scholastic Honor Roll for Spring 2021 have been announced by Oregon State University.

A total of 7,255 earned a B-plus (3.5) or better to make the listing. To be on the Honor Roll, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of course work.

Students on the Honor Roll included:

LINCOLN

Depoe Bay

Ayden M. Woodard, Sophomore, Chemical Engineering.

Gleneden Beach

Kealy C. Boyd, Sophomore, BioHealth Sciences.

Lincoln City

Jose L. Cortez-Segura, Sophomore, General Engineering; Alexandra L. Monticelli, Senior, Biology; Hunter Risdon, Junior, Business Administration; Ethan T. Schutze, Freshman, Mechanical Engineering; Kira N. Sciarrotta, Junior, Biology.

Noa M. Stoll, Sophomore, Environmental Sciences.

Neotsu

Nicholas J. Martin, Senior, Public Health; Napela R. Napoleon, Sophomore, Geography & Geospatial Science.

Newport

Emma J. Allan, Sophomore, BioHealth Sciences; Dmitri Au, Senior, Kinesiology; Kona S. Baldwin, Sophomore, Chemical Engineering; Samuel J. Barton, Senior, Elect & Computer Engineering; Cole A. Braxling, Sophomore, Psychology.

Abigail R. Card, Senior, Creative Writing; Rose E. Dixon, Freshman, Zoology; Caressa R. Dunphy, Senior, Nutrition; Lucas J. Ellingson-Cosenza, Junior, Biology; Calena M. Gray, Senior, Horticulture.

Britnie L. Gwynn, Junior, Psychology; Nathaniel P. Hannan, Senior, Mechanical Engineering; Samuel C. Imbler-Bremner, Senior, Construction Engineering Mgt; Christopher K. Lee, Sophomore, Business Administration; Yi Hui Liu, Senior, Chemical Engineering.

Olivia E. Mercer, Freshman, Psychology; Jordan I. Orth, Junior, Business Administration; Rilee G. Powell, Sophomore, Biology; Cole Theodore, Junior, Computer Science; Cooper L. Theodore, Senior, Creative Writing.

Zey M. Thompson, Senior, BioHealth Sciences; Megan A. Wagner, Senior, Biology; Tristan A. Ziemer, Sophomore, Kinesiology.

Otis

Jordan C. Hall, Freshman, Marketing; Madison L. Hall, Sophomore, Creative Writing; Samual J. Lutz, Senior, Horticulture; Tiffany M. Spendiff, Senior, Microbiology.

Seal Rock

Sophie H. Dziak, Junior, Design & Innovation Management.

Siletz

Tacoma J. Brown, Senior, Architectural Engineering; Jutta G. Pearce, Junior, Public Policy.

South Beach

William T. Birchfield, Sophomore, Geography & Geospatial Science; Alexander E. Rash, Senior, Computer Science.

Toledo

Reece G. Dobmeier, Senior, Forestry; Jessica C. French, Post Baccalaureate, Biology; Sabrina M. Lent, Senior, Art.

Waldport

Christopher Eckerson, Post Baccalaureate, Computer Science; Mary E. James, Sophomore, Business Administration; Aramina M. Leavitt, Junior, Sociology; Dakota B. Rundell, Sophomore, Public Health.

Yachats

Kaeden R. Fletcher-Vogel, Sophomore, Biology; Emrys G. Golden, Senior, English; Etasha R. Golden, Senior, Earth Sciences.

TILLAMOOK

Bay City

Seth C. Houchins, Senior, Computer Science; Alexis M. Marshall, Junior, Psychology; Celeste A. Stout, Junior, Environmental Sciences.

Cloverdale

Scarlet P. Harrison, Junior, Art; Makinley C. Johnson, Junior, Human Devel and Family Science; Jack J. Remington, Junior, Pre-Forest/Civil Engineering; Becca M. Ziegler, Junior, Pre-Apparel.

Manzanita

Hannah J. Mott, Junior, Public Health.

Nehalem

Madison J. Chesnut, Junior, Public Policy; Samuel F. Holm, Senior, Political Science; Michael A. Laun, Sophomore, General Engineering; Kestrle O. Rayfield-Foote, Senior, Botany

Pacific City

Wyatt J. Link, Junior, Apparel Design

Rockaway Beach

Danielle D. Finlay, Senior, English; Animesh I. Patel, Sophomore, General Engineering.

Tillamook

Claire J. Bradley, Senior, BioHealth Sciences; Elizabeth A. Brewer, Junior, English; James B. Cole, Junior, Computer Science; Eulises Cruz-Vieyra, Senior, Civil Engineering; Logan P. Dorland, Junior, Accountancy.

Hannah J. Hovden, Junior, English; Charlie V. Jenck, Junior, Industrial Engineering; Charity A. Mann, Junior, Earth Sciences; Haley A. Ou, Junior, Merchandising Management; Ken M. Poblador, Senior, Ecological Engineering.

Kellen C. Shelley, Sophomore, Agricultural Sciences; Katie M. Sherer, Senior, Ecological Engineering; Miya A. Stahle, Junior, Food Science and Technology; Josi A. Woods, Senior, Biology.

Wheeler

Mara L. Soans, Sophomore, Environmental Sciences.

