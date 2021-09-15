Names of students who have made the Scholastic Honor Roll Summer 2021 have been announced by Oregon State University.
A total of 894 earned a B-plus (3.5) or better to make the listing. To be on the Honor Roll, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of course work.
Students on the Honor Roll included:
LINCOLN
Lincoln City
Richard G. Batten, Senior, Energy Systems Engineering; Jennifer Margar M. Parker, Junior, Public Health.
Newport
Rory S. Moeller, Senior, Computer Science; Ashton W. Sampson, Freshman, Political Science.
TILLAMOOK
Garibaldi
Erin L. Taylor, Senior, Sociology.
Nehalem
Madison J. Chesnut, Senior, Public Policy.
Tillamook
James B. Cole, Junior, Computer Science.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.