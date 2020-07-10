Oregon State University

Names of students who have made the Scholastic Honor Roll for Spring term 2020 have been announced by Oregon State University.

A total of 7,004 students earned a B-plus (3.5) or better to make the listing. To be on the Honor Roll, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of course work.

Students on the Honor Roll included:

Bay City

Andrew R. Baker, Sophomore, Horticulture; Alexis M. Marshall, Junior, University Exploratory Studies.

Cloverdale

Scarlet P. Harrison, Sophomore, Art; Jack J. Remington, Freshman, Pre-Forest/Civil Engineering; Lauren M. Siler, Sophomore, Pre-Elementary Education.

Nehalem

Ryan D. Dillard, Junior, Elect & Computer Engineering; Dylan R. Dunlap, Senior, Forestry; Alaina K. Holm, Senior, Psychology; Samuel F. Holm, Junior, Political Science; Samantha J. Noregaard, Senior, Kinesiology.

Pacific City

Wyatt J. Link, Junior, Design & Innovation Management.

Rockaway Beach

Suzann Campos, Junior, Public Policy.

Tillamook

Kestrel G. Bailey, Senior, Environmental Engineering; Eulises Cruz-Vieyra, Senior, Civil Engineering; Mackenzie L. Guarcello, Sophomore, Kinesiology; Noah A. Jenck, Senior, Mechanical Engineering; Ken M. Poblador, Senior, Ecological Engineering.

Katie M. Sherer, Senior, Pre-Ecological Engineering; Madison M. Smith, Senior, Merchandising Management; Miya A. Stahle, Sophomore, Food Science and Technology.

