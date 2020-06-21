More than 7,000 students representing all 50 states and 73 countries have earned degrees as part of Oregon State University’s class of 2020.
While Oregon State’s traditional commencement ceremonies were postponed in keeping with the university’s measures to help reduce the risk and spread of COVID-19, the graduating students are being celebrated this month online. To watch celebratory messages and learn more about the Oregon State class of 2020, visit https://commencement.oregonstate.edu/.
This year’s class includes 7,181 total graduates earning 7,452 degrees, with 267 people earning double degrees and two receiving three degrees. With this year’s graduates, Oregon State has now awarded 265,147 degrees in the university’s history.
Local students graduating this June from Oregon State include:
TILLAMOOK
Bay City: Kedo M. Baye, Master of Public Health, Public Health; Mariah R. Johnstone, Bachelor of Science, Human Development and Family Sciences; Trisha L. Moore, Bachelor of Science, Sociology; Theresa D. Neimann, Doctor of Philosophy, Education.
Neskowin: Abigail W. Wood, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration.
Rockaway Beach: Lindy M. Callahan, Master of Fine Arts, Creative Writing.
Tillamook: Abigail K. Hurliman, Bachelor of Science, Digital Communication Arts; Noah A. Jenck, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Mechanical Engineering; Matthew A. Kottre, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science; Markita B. Martin, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Human Development and Family Sciences; Nathan J. McRae, Bachelor of Science, Industrial Engineering.
Thania M. Mendez, Bachelor of Arts, Sociology; David M. Pierce, Bachelor of Science, Mathematics; Cassandra Roberts, Bachelor of Science, Food Science and Technology; Kalli N. Rocha, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, Veterinary Medicine - DVM; Nickolas F. Roesener, Bachelor of Arts, English.
Elizabeth M. Schuyler, Doctor of Philosophy, Wildlife Science; Christopher J. Scott, Bachelor of Science, Forestry; Mikaela M. Staples, Bachelor of Science, Environmental Sciences; Tessa C. Streeter, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Management, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Human Development and Family Sciences; Monica J. Valencia, Bachelor of Science, Business Information Systems.
