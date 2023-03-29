Charleston Seafood Festival

Fresh albacore tuna on the grill.

 Ed Glazar The World

Local seafood doesn’t just taste better; it’s also better for our health.

Many on the Oregon Coast choose to consume locally sourced seafood products because of the freshness and quality, in addition to supporting friends and neighbors in the communities where the seafood industry is a pillar. It’s commonly known that seafood in general is good for the heart and mind, but locally sourced seafood carries even more significant benefits for public health. Supporting our local friends and neighbors in the fishing community also feels good.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

What is your favorite Easter tradition?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

What is your favorite Easter tradition?

You voted: