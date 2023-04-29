Charleston Seafood Festival

Fresh albacore tuna on the grill.

 Ed Glazar The World

It’s well known that eating locally sourced food is good for us physically, and it also contributes to a healthier planet. On the Oregon Coast, there is a tremendous opportunity to reduce emissions by sourcing more of the local seafood bounty locally.

A recent study commissioned by the Oregon Coast Visitors Association – the destination management organization serving the entire Oregon Coast from Washington to California – found shockingly that about 90 percent of the seafood consumed on the coast is imported from other distant domestic and international sources. While our top products were exported heavily, Oregonians purchased $105 million in imported seafood in 2021.

