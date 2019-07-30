In the recent legislative session, there were 2,500 bills introduced, and less than 800 of those were passed. Of the 800 that were passed, more than half were approved unanimously and 300 more had support from both the Democrat and Republican parties. Only eight percent of votes, 60 out of 800, broke down along party lines.
About 150 of the measures that were passed were part of the two-year balanced state budget. And one of those measures allocated funds from lottery bonds to pay for local projects and economic development.
Some examples of projects in district 10:
$1 million for Neskowin Emergency Egress: This small community only has one road in and out. When the creek rises, families and visitors are cut off. When the earthquake arrives and the bridge collapses, there will be no retreat from the tsunami. Senator Betsy Johnson and Representative David Gomberg secured funding for an “Egress” that can support emergency vehicles and emergency traffic. The total cost is about $1.8 million for conduits, tidegates, and passage through the wetlands. When not in critical use, the passage will shift walking and bicycles off the narrow, local streets.
Pacific City State Airport: Within the department of Aviation budget that Rep. Gomberg oversees in the Ways and Means Economic Development Subcommittee, the question was settled of keeping the coastal airport as a state owned and maintained facility.
Tillamook Youth Correctional Facility: The Oregon Youth Authority received $6.4 million to fund four projects, the bulk going to upgrading medical and dental clinics at four facilities, including the Tillamook Youth Correctional Facility. Space is currently so limited that residents need to be taken off campus for treatment.
Whale License Plate: Just days before the session convened, Oregon’s new “Coastal Playground” license plate was released. Rep. Gomberg worked for six years to get approval and this is the first plate released under new rules. Over 6,000 plates have now been purchased. All proceeds will go to the Marine Mammal Institute at the Hatfield Marine Science Center to promote research and to preserve coastal wildlife.
