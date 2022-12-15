Developers panel

Developers address summit attendees during an afternoon panel.

Federal, state, county and local officials as well as private developers convened at the Seaside Convention Center on December 6, 2022, to discuss housing challenges facing communities across the North Coast.

Tillamook County Commissioner Erin Skaar hosted the summit, which connected government officials and developers from across Tillamook, Lincoln, Clatsop and Columbia counties.

