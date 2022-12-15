Federal, state, county and local officials as well as private developers convened at the Seaside Convention Center on December 6, 2022, to discuss housing challenges facing communities across the North Coast.
Tillamook County Commissioner Erin Skaar hosted the summit, which connected government officials and developers from across Tillamook, Lincoln, Clatsop and Columbia counties.
In addition to connecting potential development partners, the summit also aimed to educate attendees on success stories so that they might employ those approaches in their communities.
The morning featured presentations from government officials and after lunch developers discussed different projects they had completed or were undertaking.
The conference had more than 200 attendees, including current State Representative and State Senator elect Suzanne Weber, representatives from the Department of Housing and Urban Development, a bevy of state agencies, planning commissions and city and county governments across the region.
Skaar kicked off the summit, giving attendees an overview of the day’s activities and sharing her own history working to expand housing access in the challenging coastal environment.
Skaar’s housing work started when she began working at Community Action Resource Enterprises (CARE) in 2004 after moving to Tillamook.
She first worked as a supervisor and program manager before becoming the executive director in 2009, a position she held until resigning upon becoming county commissioner in 2021.
At CARE, Skaar came to fully appreciate the hurdles to development that made affordable and workforce housing so scarce on the coast.
Skaar said that the combination of limited land available between the mountains, forests, ocean and farmland, high material costs, a proliferation of retiree and second home buyers, and enhanced safety requirements to account for natural disasters were only some of the challenges facing developers in coastal northern Oregon.
In Tillamook County, this has led to only one percent of housing being available at any given time.
Ideally, six to seven percent of housing would be available to accommodate upsizing and downsizing by growing and shrinking families.
The current shortage means that residents are forced into whatever housing is available, regardless of their needs, and must remain there despite changing situations.
But Skaar said that her experience at CARE and as a Tillamook County Commissioner has shown her that with persistence there is hope.
She said that finding allies in government, willing developers and a little bit of magic would continue to move affordable housing forward on the coast.
She pointed to recent successes in Tillamook, where funds from the transient lodging tax have helped incentivize the completion of 60 workforce housing units, the already started construction of 65 more and approval for a further 87.
The next speaker was Ethan Stuckmayer, Senior Planner of Housing at the State of Oregon’s Department of Land Conservation and Development (DLCD).
DLCD recently completed a study of the housing situation and found that the situation is urgent.
The study found that over the next 20 years the state needs to add 550,000 housing units to match demand, including almost 15,000 on the north coast.
Stuckmayer outlined the report’s conclusions, which were mainly that Oregon governments at all levels should focus on development rather than trying to amend land use policy.
He said that with urgency, Oregon can meet its housing demands.
The next speaker was Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) Housing Integrator Kim Travis.
Travis shared that her agency had worked to fund 3,600 units across rural Oregon in recent years and has requested its largest ever annual budget for the upcoming year.
She detailed the various funding sources that OHCS offers to help Oregonians access housing.
Many of the funds are dedicated for developers, but Travis also detailed a program that helps individuals become homeowners.
She also stressed that OHCS was committed to serving the whole state, with half of low-income, fast-track housing funds specifically earmarked for rural communities.
After a short break, the summit reconvened with a panel of local government officials from up and down the coast.
Cannon Beach Community Development Director Jeff Adams shared that he is in the process of developing a county wide taskforce in Clatsop County to address workforce housing needs.
Ayreann Colombo from the Columbia Pacific Economic Development District detailed the ongoing planning to build housing for the construction and operation of a forthcoming diesel refinery from NEXT Renewable Fuels.
Anne Marie Skinner and Allison Robertson from Lincoln City extolled the virtues of rezoning commercial zones to allow affordable, multiunit developments.
Following lunch, a panel of developers addressed summit attendees, sharing stories of successful projects.
Tillamook County Director of Community Development Sarah Absher stood if for the developers of the Kingfisher complex, which will soon bring 23 units of workforce housing to Pacific City.
Tom Kemper, the developer of Holden Creek Village in Tillamook shared how he had partnered with the Oregon Housing Authority to develop the 60-unit, $15.5 million complex, which will belong to OHA after 15 years.
Other developers shared their successes building housing in accessory dwelling units, with and for veterans, and for those struggling with mental illness and addiction.
At the conclusion of the developer’s panel, Skaar returned to the stage to solicit audience feedback via an online survey tool.
Attendees had found the conference informative and hopeful. They said that they believed more state funding and regulatory relief would be most helpful in facilitating their work going forward.
With that, Skaar invited the assembled to mingle and network, before bringing the official schedule of activities for the day to an end.
Please send any comments to headlightreporter@countrymedia.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.