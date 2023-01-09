Food
Christmas week’s severe windstorm knocked power out across the county and caused both Safeway and Fred Meyer to dispose of food that had become unsafe for sale.

Meanwhile, the Grocery Outlet in Tillamook was able to avoid major losses through careful planning and a well-executed plan, losing under $200 in spoiled food.

