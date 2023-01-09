Christmas week’s severe windstorm knocked power out across the county and caused both Safeway and Fred Meyer to dispose of food that had become unsafe for sale.
Meanwhile, the Grocery Outlet in Tillamook was able to avoid major losses through careful planning and a well-executed plan, losing under $200 in spoiled food.
The windstorm hit Tillamook on the evening of December 26 and saw heavy gusts batter the town overnight and into the next morning.
Around midday on December 27, power in the City of Tillamook and all points north in the county went out.
According to Joanna Stelzig, public relations manager at the Tillamook People’s Utility District (PUD), damage to transmission lines operated by the Bonneville Power Authority and Pacific Power cut electric service to around 17,000 residents of the county.
Crews worked overnight and were able to restore electricity to all affected customers within 24 hours.
“We really appreciate the community and our customers’ support at this time,” Stelzig said of residents’ understanding during the extended outage.
At the Grocery Outlet supermarket, owners Rob Williams and Marilyn Diego quickly sprang into action.
The couple had implemented a plan for such an event after taking over the store in October and trained employees on how to proceed.
They quickly called a refrigerated truck in from Portland and transferred fresh produce and meat to it and put their frozen merchandize in their walk-in freezer.
When power came back on December 27, a United States Department of Agriculture tester was on site and tested the stored food, confirming it remained at a safe temperature for resale.
The only loss that Grocery Outlet suffered was an overlooked box of string cheese that was left on a grocery cart, a $172 oversight.
Meanwhile, at Safeway and Fred Meyer the power outage apparently led to much greater losses as both stores had dumpsters in their parking lots on December 27.
Safeway referred questions about the losses to Jill McGinnis, Director of Communications, Public Affairs and Government Relations for Safeway and Albertsons, Portland Division, who declined to comment on the extent of Safeway’s losses during the storm.
In response to follow up questions about Safeway’s preparedness plan in such emergent situations McGinnis released a statement blaming road conditions for the loss.
“As the recent winter storm conditions caused power outages and road closures across the state, our Portland trucking department was delayed in servicing more than a dozen stores that were also without power and in need of similar assistance,” the statement read.
Fred Meyer’s Manager declined to comment on his store’s response.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.