Its back! After a year delay in 2021, The Biennial Nehalem Estuary Cleanup
will happen on March 5th, 2022. Save the date! The event will be cohosted by the Lower Nehalem Community Trust (LNCT) and Lower Nehalem Watershed Council (LNWC). We are also reaching out to past partners with an opportunity to be involved.
This will be a day to make a lasting difference in our beautiful Nehalem River Estuary and our community! As an all ages and all abilities event, volunteers can help to set-up or take down, collect debris by boat or on foot, sort the collected materials, be involved in a children’s activity, or participate in other ways. The Cleanup will begin and end in Wheeler, Oregon.
Do you want to be involved? Do you have a service or materials to donate? Do you have a boat and are you willing to shuttle people and debris? If so, please reach out. We’re still in our early planning stages. Contact Ben with the Lower Nehalem Community Trust at ben@nehalemtrust.org or Zac with the Lower Nehalem Watershed Council at lnwc@nehalemtel.net.
LNCT protects and stewards natural wildlife habitat in the Nehalem region of the Oregon Coast.
For more information contact: Ben Pittenger at ben@nehalemtrust.org.
LNWC protects, preserves, and enhances the Nehalem River watershed through leadership, cooperation and education. For more information contact: Zac Mallon at lnwc@nehalemtel.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.