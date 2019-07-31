On Sunday, July 21, Tillamook 911 received a call about a burglary in progress. The victim, who lived near MP 10 of the Wilson River Highway reported that he was in Tillamook but that he could see on a remote camera that an unknown individual was attempting to kick in the door to his shop. He was also able to give a description of the individual and the involved vehicle.
When Sheriff’s Deputies arrived at the residence, they cleared the area and upon his arrival, spoke with the owner who was able to provide additional information. The vehicle identified in the security camera footage was observed by law enforcement a short time later turning east onto Keening Creek near MP 17.
The vehicle, a silver Dodge Durango, was stopped in the day use area of Cedar Butte and the driver, later identified as Jeffery Metzer, 42 years old from Portland, who matched the individual in the security footage, was arrested. Also located in the vehicle was drug paraphernalia and methamphetamines. Passengers in the car included Amber White, 36, also from Portland, with her 6-year-old son.
Metzer was arrested and lodged at the Tillamook County Jail. Charges for him included alleged: Violation of Probation, Criminal Mischief III, Criminal Trespass II, Reckless Endangering, Burglary II, and Unlawful Possession Methamphetamine.
Amber White was cited for alleged reckless endangering and released on scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.