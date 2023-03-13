A lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for Oregon seeking $1.75 million in damages from the City of Tillamook and several employees for a slew of alleged offenses surrounding the termination of a former police department employee.
Molly Folkema, who worked as office manager for the department, alleges that after reporting harassment by an officer she was retaliated against by the city, culminating in her eventual termination in May 2021 while her alleged harasser returned to duty.
The suit, filed on January 30, is the second brought against the city this year seeking a multimillion-dollar judgement. Former Police Sergeant Erica Bomar filed a $2.5 million suit against the city on January 11, alleging wage discrimination and retaliatory practices surrounding her firing in November 2021. Both women are represented by Randy Harvey.
In addition to the city, the lawsuit names City Manager Nathan George, Police Chief Raymond Rau, Human Resources Director Jamy Christensen and Officer Lynn Lothman, Folkema’s alleged harasser, as defendants.
Oregon’s Bureau of Labor and Industries (BOLI) investigated Folkema’s claims last year and found that the city had different conditions for employment and created a hostile work environment based on sex, had retaliated against her for reporting unlawful discrimination and had terminated Folkema based on her sex.
The saga that would lead to Folkema’s eventual termination began to unfold in January 2019, when Lothman was assigned to light duty following an injury and began spending more time in the office.
Folkema, who had been employed as part-time office manager for the department since 2017, formed a friendship with Lothman, bonding over illnesses of relatives.
The pair began texting on their personal phones. At some point, in the fall of 2019, Lothman’s wife found their texts and became upset. This spurred Lothman to send Folkema a text breaking off the relationship in which Folkema claims he also said that he wanted to grab her and “have his way with her.”
According to the suit, Lothman continued to pursue Folkema at work even after this declaration. In the fall, he allegedly rubbed a tattoo on Folkema’s ankle, making her uncomfortable, and he continued to text her into the winter and spring of 2020.
In May 2020, Folkema reported Lothman’s continued advances to then-Chief Terry Wright, who issued a verbal warning to Lothman on May 7, directing him to stop texting Folkema.
Again, Lothman persisted in his pursuit of Folkema, allegedly initiating more physical contact with Folkema in the workplace. The suit says that Lothman would hug Folkema, kiss her neck, rub her leg or initiate shoulder rubs, during which he attempted to reach down Folkema’s blouse on multiple occasions before she stopped him.
The suit alleges that in July 2020, Lothman told Folkema he loved her and that he claimed the two were having an affair to other department employees.
Folkema continued to reject Lothman’s advances and in August Lothman told her that she was under investigation for her relationship with Detective Chris Barnett.
Folkema approached Wright about the purported investigation, only to discover that Lothman had lied about the existence of an investigation.
Wright issued Lothman a written reprimand for sexual harassment, dishonesty, and intimidating and harassing Folkema on August 21. The reprimand warned Lothman that text messages could constitute harassment and that continued violations would result in further discipline, up to and including termination.
Lothman admitted on September 13 to having riffled through Folkema’s desk and finding love notes from Barnett, with whom she was having a relationship, which he photographed. Wright issued another verbal warning to Lothman for those actions.
On October 24, Folkema reported Lothman’s physical harassment to Lieutenant Bomar, who promptly alerted Wright before interviewing Folkema.
The allegations were quickly referred to the Oregon State Police (OSP) to investigate and Lothman was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
In an interview with an OSP investigator, Lothman characterized his relationship with Folkema as an “emotional affair,” maintaining that all physical contact was consensual.
In her interview, Folkema described the pair as having a friendship but said that the physical contact had been non-consensual and that she had been intimidated by Lothman’s position of authority.
OSP’s investigation was completed in late December and referred to then-Tillamook County District Attorney William Porter for consideration of charges. Porter declined to press charges, believing he could not prove them beyond a reasonable doubt, but said that he thought city and police department policy had probably been violated.
Nathan George inherited the open investigation into Lothman when he became city manager on January 20, 2021, and contracted outside investigator Tim Doney to look into the situation on February 11.
As Doney’s investigation got under way tensions in the department about Folkema’s relationship with Barnett boiled over.
Concurrent with Lothman’s alleged harassment, Folkema and Barnett, both married, were pursuing an intraoffice affair that drew the ire of coworkers, particularly those in dispatch.
Folkema had complained about perceived backbiting and gossiping promulgated by those employees in the fall when she reported her alleged harassment to Bomar, and the antipathy remained.
On February 23, Barnett’s wife got in contact with an evidence technician who had formerly been a dispatcher. She told Mrs. Barnett about her husband’s interactions with Folkema in the department.
Twelve days later, Folkema was having a conversation with two officers in front of said evidence technician, in which she disparaged the department’s dispatchers.
The evidence technician and both officers said that Folkema called the dispatchers “a bunch of bitches,” while Folkema maintained she did not remember using that terminology, only calling dispatchers “mean” and “gossipy.”
Taking umbrage at the insult, the technician confronted Folkema immediately and again in Fokema’s office the next day before complaining to George about the incident and threatening to quit her job.
Folkema was placed on paid administrative leave on February 26, as was the evidence technician, pending an investigation of the incident.
The evidence technician was returned to work on April 12, while on April 14, Folkema received a letter of potential termination from George.
In addition to the February 25 incident, the letter claimed that Folkema had misreported hours on an occasion in November 2020 and cited her relationship with Barnett as unprofessional. George said that Folkema had spent too much time on non-work activities while in the office with Barnett and conducted herself unprofessionally.
Folkema responded by filing a tort claim against the city for sexual harassment, discrimination and retaliation. Her attorney at the time, Ashley Marton, also responded to George’s notice of potential termination saying that the alleged time misreporting was an approved practice and that Folkema had never been made aware of complaints about her conduct with Barnett prior to the letter.
Complicating matters, Wright had resigned unexpectedly as chief on April 8, with Rau arriving in an interim capacity on April 21, ahead of his permanent appointment in June.
George was unmoved by Folkema’s response to his letter of potential resignation and responded by terminating her employment on May 3. In the letter ending Folkema’s employment, George was critical of what he perceived as her unwillingness to accept responsibility for her actions and make amends.
“This could have been a proposal to address all your past behavior, work to make all necessary amends, and then move forward in the future with a new attitude and better work performance,” George wrote. “Rather, I received a document pointing blame at everyone else rather than taking responsibility for your own actions.”
Meanwhile, George was weighing the potential punishments for Lothman, who had been on administrative leave since late October.
Doney concluded his investigation of Lothman in late March, sustaining allegations of violations of the code of ethics, laws, rules and orders, and the Tillamook employee handbook in addition to violations of performance, efficiency and conduct policies and two standing directives.
Doney could not sustain allegations of sexual harassment, retaliation or relationship policy violations.
In his report, Doney said that Lothman had been quick to shift blame during his interview and did not take accountability for his admitted policy violations.
Lothman was “quick to point the finger at Folkema believing he was being treated differently and noted what appeared to this investigator as his resistance, inability and/or willingness to fully take responsibility and recognize how his own admitted actions had violated a number of city and department policies,” according to Doney.
On June 16, George met with Lothman and his attorney to deliver his decision on Lothman’s punishment. At the meeting, Lothman’s attorney, Dan Thenell, complained about Lothman’s treatment and Lieutenant Bomar’s handling of the investigation.
George told Lothman that he would only be receiving a written reprimand as a result of the investigation and would be returned to work shortly.
In his letter officially informing Lothman of his decision George said that Lothman had been sufficiently punished by his extended leave.
“I find that you have been properly made aware of the severity of your actions and that imposing additional time off, unpaid, would not be in the best interest of the city or the Police Department,” George wrote.
Lothman returned to active duty on June 22, a day after Bomar was placed on paid administrative leave.
In responses submitted to BOLI, the city claims that Folkema’s termination was not related to her allegations against Lothman, but BOLI investigator Amanda Bartenstein found those arguments unconvincing.
““(The City's) lack of legitimate, nondiscriminatory reasons for its actions indicates that both women were removed from their positions so that Lothman could be reinstated,” Bartenstein wrote.
Bartenstein also found that the disparate treatment of Folkema and Bomar when compared to Lothman and Barnett was evidence of retaliation for whistleblowing and discrimination based on sex.
Lothman had been the subject of three disciplinary actions for his treatment of Folkema prior to her allegations of physical harassment whereas Folkema had no disciplinary actions in her file prior to the February incident.
Barnett was issued a written warning in March 2021 but vociferously objected to the warning and received no further punishment for his and Folkema’s office interactions.
George, Rau and Christensen referred to the documents provided to BOLI in response to queries about the suit.
“A complaint is only an allegation,” Lothman’s attorney, Dan Thenell, said in response to a request for comment about the case. “Officer Lothman looks forward to the justice system finding out the real facts of what occurred, and especially the actions and behaviors of the complainants being exposed to the truth.”
The suit alleges a violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, discrimination on the basis of gender, whistleblower retaliation, discrimination for initial proceedings, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligent retention and battery.
