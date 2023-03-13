Tillamook City Hall
Tillamook City Hall.

A lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for Oregon seeking $1.75 million in damages from the City of Tillamook and several employees for a slew of alleged offenses surrounding the termination of a former police department employee.

Molly Folkema, who worked as office manager for the department, alleges that after reporting harassment by an officer she was retaliated against by the city, culminating in her eventual termination in May 2021 while her alleged harasser returned to duty.

