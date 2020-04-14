Conservation advocacy groups filed a notice Tuesday, April 14, that they intend to sue President Donald Trump’s administration for failing to protect the imperiled north Oregon coast population of red tree voles under the Endangered Species Act.
According to Cascadia Wildlands, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service denied protections to the red tree vole in December 2019, despite several previous findings that such protections were warranted. The lawsuit notice of intent was filed by Cascadia Wildlands, the Center for Biological Diversity, and Oregon Wild.
Red tree voles reportedly have been decimated throughout much of their range by habitat loss from logging and historic fires. The small remaining population on Oregon’s north coast is at immediate risk of extinction without Endangered Species Act safeguards, Cascadia Wildlands said.
“Oregon’s fragile population of red tree voles could be lost forever to unchecked logging or wiped out in a single fire event,” said Quinn Read, Oregon policy director at the Center for Biological Diversity. “The Trump administration’s about-face on protecting our voles rejects science and ignores the bleak outlook for these rare tree dwelling mammals.”
This distinct population of red tree vole is found only along Oregon’s northern coast. Red tree voles live nearly their entire lives in trees and are closely associated with old-growth forests. They have been nearly eliminated by a long history of logging and wildfires in the north coast, including the Tillamook and Clatsop state forests.
“Red tree voles are an incredible species that live off conifer needles and are uniquely adapted to the ancient forests of the Pacific Northwest,” said Nick Cady, legal director of Cascadia Wildlands.
“They have inspired a substantial body of citizen science and surveys. Folks can hike through our forests, looking for evidence of needle consumption at the bases of trees hundreds of years old, and climb and document nests to contribute to the scientific community’s understanding of this rare and imperiled species,” Cady said. “Red tree voles are iconic and so well loved, they deserve our best efforts.”
The center and other groups filed a petition in 2007 to list the red tree vole under the Endangered Species Act. Following a legal settlement, the Fish and Wildlife service determined in 2011 that the north Oregon coast population of red tree voles warranted protection. But listing was precluded by higher priority actions, and the service maintained red tree voles on the list of candidate species until it announced its new finding in December 2019 that listing was not warranted.
“The red tree vole and the diverse, older forests it inhabits are vital to the survival of northern spotted owls, wild salmon, and countless other species,” said Danielle Moser, wildlife program coordinator for Oregon Wild. “These forests and wildlife are a critical part of Oregon's natural heritage, and they should be protected as a legacy for future generations, not destroyed for short-term profit."
