The last full closure of OR 22 at milepost 11.33 between Hebo and the intersection of OR 18/OR 22 is scheduled for this weekend. The closure should last from Friday, Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. until Monday, Oct. 28 at 6 a.m. During the closure, traffic will be detoured using U.S. 101 and OR 18.
The existing culvert is being replaced with a new bridge. During this final weekend closure, the contractor will be installing polyester polymer concrete (PPC) over the bridge surface. If an emergency vehicle shows up at the closure, there will likely be a delay to get through. The duration of the delay will depend on the condition of the newly placed PPC at that time and may be up to 30 minutes.
The project is getting close to being completed. The 24-hour flagging will end towards the end of this month. After that, there will likely still be some flagging to complete minor repairs, seeding, and planting. The main items to complete are paving, striping, guardrail, and barrier.
