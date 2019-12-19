A large slide is reportedly blocking the westbound lane of the Upper Nestucca River Road at milepost 15 near Bible Creek Road, east of Beaver.
An alert from Tillamook County Emergency Management said the lane was blocked by large rocks and additional sliding was occurring. The public was advised to use extreme caution in the area.
The Bureau of Land Management was notified of the landslide. Response time is uncertain, according to the alert.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.