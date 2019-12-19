Tillamook, OR (97141)

Today

Windy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Windy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.