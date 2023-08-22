The Oregon State Land Board approved an easement for the installation of a transpacific high-speed, data-transmitting, fiberoptic cable for use by Amazon World Services that will land in south Tillamook County at their August 8 meeting.
Approval came despite concerns voiced by Governor Tina Kotek, chairing the board, about a changing regulatory framework for undersea cables spurred by a drill bit failure in 2020 on a project laying a cable for Facebook.
The new cable, known as the Bifrost cable, will have its other landfall in Singapore and is routed via Guam before reaching the Oregon coast just north of Neskowin, offshore from the Wi-Ne-Ma Christian Camp. The cable will be encased in a landing pipe for 4100 feet from the shoreline before being buried at a depth of three to five feet along the continental shelf.
AMCS, the company applying for the easement, worked with the Oregon Fishermen’s Cable Committee and completed studies on the geologic and environmental impacts of the cable to determine its route. They submitted their initial application to Oregon’s Department of Land Conservation and Development (DLCD) in November 2022, and a completed version in February of this year. AMCS will pay $300,000 for a 20-year lease agreement for the easement.
The contractor also developed a drill break avoidance plan and drill break response plan as part of the application process and received approvals and permits from Tillamook County, Oregon’s Department of Parks and Recreation and the Department of Environmental Quality for various aspects of the project.
The heightened attention to the possibility of a drill break comes after the last major submarine cable project undertaken by Facebook suffered a drill break off the coast of Tierra Del Mar in the summer of 2020. In addition to the drill bit, 1,100 feet of drill pipe, two tools for drill steering and tracking, and around 6,500 gallons of drilling fluid were abandoned on the seafloor.
Facebook did not initially inform the state of the incident that led to the abandonment, with it only being brought to DLCD’s attention two months later by Tillamook County’s government. Facebook paid an encroachment easement of $250,000 for the irretrievable materials and its construction bond was increased.
That incident led the state legislature to form a working group to develop recommendations for new regulations of submarine cables in Oregon’s territorial sea. That committee recently finished its meetings and will be presenting a report to the land board at an upcoming meeting.
Kotek, who serves as the chair of the Oregon State Land Board, expressed reservations about approving the easement with a new regulatory framework on the horizon. She said that she expected the legislature to address the issue in its 2025 session and update the fee structure to bring it more in alignment with those in California and European countries.
Kotek went so far as to float the idea of approving the easement without accepting payment from AMCS, leaving the determination of compensation for after the legislature acts.
However, the other board members, State Treasurer Tobias Reed and Secretary of State Lavonne Griffin-Valade, said that while they shared the governor’s concerns, they did not think it was appropriate for the state to move the goalposts so late in this cable’s development.
Kotek concurred, while lamenting the fact that the application had not been brought to the board’s agenda at a prior meeting for discussion and did not bring the motion.
Another factor cited by all three board members in their decision to approve was Amazon’s process in developing the plan for the cable. That process began with a public meeting at the Kiawanda Community Center prior to their application submission and included a change to the project’s timeline to accommodate Grey Whale migration after a request from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
The project will also be a boon for Tillamook County when completed, as Astound, the terrestrial cable provider that is connecting the cable to Hillsboro, has been working with Tillamook Lightwave and other entities to maximize the cable’s impact.
The new terrestrial cable, which is currently being installed over Highway 6, will include tie points for cell towers between Tillamook and Banks that will be installed by Verizon over the next two to three years and add service to the corridor. The cable will also bring fiber internet to around 270 homes in Tillamook County and help to improve service for other residents along the route.
In addition to those connectivity benefits, the cable will bring around 10 operational and maintenance jobs to Tillamook County for the next 20 years, according to an Amazon official present at the meeting.
The project is now in its final review phase, with DLCD determining if it is consistent with the federal Coastal Zone Management Act.
