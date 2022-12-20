The Tillamook Cheesemakers girls’ basketball team continued its rocky start to the season, falling 42-48 against the Willamina Bulldogs at home on December 15.
Tillamook’s defensive pressure kept the game close, while streaky shooting and turnovers kept the Mooks searching for their first win three games into the season.
The Cheesemakers came out strong, forcing five turnovers early in the first quarter to take an early lead.
Halfway through the quarter, the score was 9-6, but for the next four minutes the Mooks went cold. The Bulldogs worked the paint for a couple of baskets to take a 10-9 lead into the first break.
Tillamook’s cold streak extended into the second quarter, allowing Willamina to build an 18-11 lead by the four-minute mark.
But the Mooks answered back shortly after, as a three from Gabi Weber-Garcia and a layup from Vivian Vogel cut the lead to two before a one-and-one from Jaeden Haertel tied the game at 18.
Weber-Garcia was the leading scorer on the night, putting up ten points. McKenna Haertel and Aubrey Hilton each put up nine for the Cheesemakers.
After tying the game, the teams both struggled to score for the rest of the half and the Cheesemakers went into the locker room trailing 21-23.
The second half started off poorly for the Mooks, as they once again went cold from the floor, failing to score for the first four minutes of the frame.
This drought allowed Willamina to build a 28-21 lead, to which they clung for the rest of the game.
In the fourth quarter, the Mooks once again ratcheted up the defensive pressure forcing a string of turnovers from Willamina.
The Mooks took advantage of these and free throw struggles by the Bulldogs to cut the lead to 36-33 with five minutes remaining, but they could not close the final gap.
Willamina rallied, attacking the basket and reestablishing slight breathing room over the Mooks.
The Cheesemakers found some success feeding Tori Pesterfield in the post, as she tallied 8 points on the night, but multiple failed entry passes in the game’s waning moments stymied the Mooks hopes of a comeback.
Tillamook fell to 0-3 on the season with the 42-48 loss.
Their next games come in Roby’s Tournament in Tillamook next week, with matchups against North Marion on Tuesday and Banks on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.