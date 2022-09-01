Paddleboarder

Stand Up Paddleboarder Andrew Hanson, wearing a life jacket with quick-release leash.

 Oregon Marine Board

Labor Day Weekend traditions are rooted in the outdoors, and to keep things fun and safe, the Oregon State Marine Board suggests taking the time to plan your on-water getaway with the following tips:

Wear your life jacket. Each boat (including canoes and kayaks, inflatable boats, and stand up paddleboards) must have a properly fitted life jacket for each person on board and at least one sound-producing device. Life jackets need to be in good shape and readily accessible – not under a hatch or in their packaging.

