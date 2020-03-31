Bay City Mayor Chris Kruebbe has suspended his campaign for a seat on the Tillamook County Board of Commissioners. Kruebbe issued a statement Tuesday, March 31, announcing his suspension.
The following is Kruebbe's statement:
"Salutations Tillamook County residents,
"I have decided to suspend my campaign for the month of April 2020. It goes without saying that we are going through the most difficult times of our lives right now. The last thing I think anyone out there wants to hear from is a nagging politician asking you to vote for them with their hoity-toity campaign messages.
"This isn’t April Fools either for those out there with a sense of humor. I have simply decided to give it and myself a rest. If there’s one thing I’ve learned in my profession and my time as mayor of Bay City, it’s that it’s important at times to decide to set healthy boundaries for yourself.
"I intend to focus on the emergency at hand, help govern the City of Bay City, and give myself and everyone out there some relief from politicians and their campaigns. Too many other things are just more important right now. Once the worst of this blows over, you can be assured I will be right back out there doing my part to spread the good things I have in store for Tillamook County.
"Viva Tillamook!"
