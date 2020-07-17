Lieutenant Gordon McCraw, the Tillamook County emergency manager and the county’s COVID-19 response incident commander, recently received 5000 KN95 masks via Oregon Emergency Management, through an initiative with Business Oregon. These masks are for distribution to employees of small businesses, businesses with 50 employees or less.
“I am thrilled to partner with the Tillamook County Library to get these masks out to our small businesses,” McCraw said.
With the assistance of Clatsop County Emergency Management, Tillamook County was afforded access to an online ordering system. Businesses can go to the website to place their order:
https://app.smartsheet.com/b/form/2d4a55d1aa1f4178a456597c2f4e619b
On this website, they can answer a few questions which includes how many masks they need.
“Each Monday at 3 p.m. we will get a report on the requests,” McCraw said. “Each Wednesday, between noon and 5 p.m., the business representative can drive though the library to receive their distribution. The pickup sites include the library branch in Manzanita, Tillamook, and Pacific City.”
McCraw also explained that supplies are limited to the 5000 masks so asked that businesses only order what they need for their employees so that all small business employees have the opportunity to get one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.