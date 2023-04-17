The Kiwanis Club of Tillamook is marking its centennial this year by continuing to support kids and charities supporting them across the county.
They also made four larger grants last fall designed to mark the centennial with projects that will last into the future.
“We wanted to give grants that impacted children not just one year but over the years,” said past-Tillamook Kiwanis President Chris Weber.
One of those grants is being used to start a bikes for kids program, with partnership from the YMCA, Adventist Health, the Northwest Region Education Special District and Tillamook Health Department. The program will be kicking off at the end of this month at the fairgrounds, with the aim of helping kids learn to ride.
Kiwanians also awarded grants to pay for equipment for a new softball league organized by the North County Recreation District, to help Food Roots erect new hoop houses at East Elementary to improve their outdoor classroom and to support the work of Juntos Afuera, a program which helps Latinx students at Nestucca High School pursue outdoor activities.
The Kiwanis Club of Tillamook was chartered on March 9, 1923, to offer help to Astorians after a fire burned down a major portion of their city. The club’s primary focus is on serving the children of Tillamook County, which they do in a variety of ways.
In the fall, Kiwanians award annual community giving grants to local charities to support their services for children. Since the 1970s, the club has donated to Healthy Families, Tillamook YMCA, Tides of Change and other organizations across the county that serve youth.
Springtime sees the club shift its focus to scholarships to graduating seniors preparing for post-secondary education.
Club members raise money for those scholarships with the annual Kiwanis Tillamook Days Scholarship Drive, which will be taking place at the fairgrounds in conjunction with the Headlight Herald’s Home and Garden Show on April 29 and 30.
Most funds are raised through the sale of advertising slots on KTIL over the course of the weekend. Annually, more than 100 businesses show their support with ad buys that help the club raise more than $20,000.
Kiwanians also host a raffle at the Home and Garden show that will feature 18 items from local businesses this year, with raffle entrants allowed to select the prizes for which they wish to be considered.
After the fundraising efforts are complete, the club considers applications from seniors graduating from any of the county’s three high schools, as well as home schooled students. The club requires that students have a minimum GPA of 2.75 and have a plan for their post-secondary education.
“We emphasize community service, obviously,” Weber said of the review committee for the scholarship, saying that around 10 students were selected to receive $2,000 to $3,000 each year. Those scholarship dollars are awarded to students during their second year of post-secondary education to make sure progress is being sustained.
“We prefer to give it as a second-year scholarship so we know those students are going after the goal that they want to go after,” Weber said.
The Kiwanis Club of Tillamook has been awarding these scholarships for 60 years and will surpass $500,000 in donations to more than 500 students this year.
