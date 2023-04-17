Kiwanis Tillamook 100 years

The Kiwanis Club of Tillamook is marking its centennial this year by continuing to support kids and charities supporting them across the county. 

They also made four larger grants last fall designed to mark the centennial with projects that will last into the future.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Are you planning to vote in the May elections for special districts in Tillamook County?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

Are you planning to vote in the May elections for special districts in Tillamook County?

You voted: