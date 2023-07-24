Tillamook County logo

Just in time for the 4th of July, 2023, Tillamook County’s Kiwanda Corridor Project (KCP) wrapped up Phase I of the Cape Kiwanda Parking Lot reconstruction (the first of three phases for the lot). The KCP is intentionally taking a pause in construction to minimize noise and general operations, and to also give space to locals and visitors during the peak tourism season; the perimeter fencing has been tightened to shrink the footprint during the break.

Phase I included subgrade preparation and installation of underground utilities supporting the new, ADA, gender-neutral restrooms and shower / foot-wash stations. These new amenities will be located much closer to the beach, on the west side of the parking lot, allowing for locals and visitors to gain easier access from the beach.

