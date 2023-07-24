Just in time for the 4th of July, 2023, Tillamook County’s Kiwanda Corridor Project (KCP) wrapped up Phase I of the Cape Kiwanda Parking Lot reconstruction (the first of three phases for the lot). The KCP is intentionally taking a pause in construction to minimize noise and general operations, and to also give space to locals and visitors during the peak tourism season; the perimeter fencing has been tightened to shrink the footprint during the break.
Phase I included subgrade preparation and installation of underground utilities supporting the new, ADA, gender-neutral restrooms and shower / foot-wash stations. These new amenities will be located much closer to the beach, on the west side of the parking lot, allowing for locals and visitors to gain easier access from the beach.
Construction work will resume with Phase II beginning in October 2023, followed immediately by Phase III. These final phases include demolition of the existing restrooms; repaving / grading of the parking lot and Hungry Harbor Road with upgraded stormwater management systems; construction of pedestrian-only pathways to the beach; civic overlook; upgraded refuse and recycling; EV charging stations; information kiosk; safe routes for drop-offs, pedestrians, bikes and the free PC Shuttle; and the trailhead for the Multi-Use Path.
The new lot and all its amenities are scheduled to be ready for use by June 2024.
County transient lodging taxes and day-use revenues from Pacific City parking lots have funded the county’s KCP planning work to date and are now slated to fund construction.
The KCP connects multiple county properties and supports the development of other public spaces with a thoughtfully programmed design that disperses crowds, creates opportunities for equitable outdoor play and education, and promotes stewardship of Pacific City and its natural resources as a whole.
The six project elements include:
1. Cape Kiwanda Parking Lot
3. Nestucca Valley Community Alliance Park
6. Shorepine Village Boardwalk
• Place: Honor the natural and built heritage of Pacific City
• People: Enhance the experience for the diverse range of people in Pacific City
• Natural Environment: Prioritize sound ecological decisions and support sustainability
• Fiscal Responsibility: Make efficient and responsible financial decisions and maintain affordability
• Connectivity: Support and integrate multi-modal connectivity in and around Pacific City while prioritizing accessibility
• Safety: Prioritize everday safety alongside emergency management
