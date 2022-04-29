Kiwanda Corridor Project moves forward

The project’s goal is to improve the visitor experience and resident livability by connecting recreation, commercial and residential places and resolving existing traffic and parking issues
Tillamook County’s Kiwanda Corridor Project (KCP), to be located the Pacific City area of south Tillamook County, is advancing. According to the Tillamook Coast Visitors Association website, the general project goals are to; improve livability and user experience for Pacific City’s residents, local businesses, and visitors, provide equitable beach and community experiences, improve transportation efficiency and safety within the Kiwanda Corridor by promoting alternative modes of transportation, providing options for parking, and adding pedestrian connections, improve wayfinding and enhance connections to the community, provide safe and accessible pedestrian and bicycle access, minimize impacts on the environment through sustainable, resilient and equitable architecture and infrastructure, prepare for and buttress existing natural disaster safety & evacuation plans, be fiscally responsible and sustainable.
Tillamook County has applied to participate in the Local Government Grant Program to partially support two of the KCP elements: Multi-Modal Path – Phase 1 South and Jensen Property Development.
According to grant application documents from Tillamook County and from the website created for the project, “www.online-voice.net/kiwanda-corridor/ ” The Kiwanda Corridor Project is a once- in-a-generation opportunity that requires extraordinary vision, creativity, and leadership for success.
The improvements made will need to balance creating a positive tourism experience without compromising the needs of local businesses and year-round residents.
Improvements can occur through the thoughtful resolution of the current underlying traffic and parking problems and by expanding and improving recreational opportunities beyond the focus of Cape Kiwanda. This project is an opportunity for creative place making to seamlessly connect recreational, commercial, residential, and civic spatially to transportation.
Cape Kiwanda Master Plan includes the following strategic ideas:
Restructuring and improving the Cape Kiwanda parking lot, including a new gathering center that pays homage to one of Pacific Northwest’s most treasured historic landmarks and natural resources; building new restrooms and all-inclusive shower facilities; upgrading garbage and implementing recycling facilities; and connecting multi-model transportation options including EV charging stations, public transportation, and bicycle parking.
In addition, reconfiguring Webb Park, including access improvements to Circle Drive, improving parking shuttle services, completing development of the Nestucca Valley Community Alliance (NVCA) property as a community park, developing the recently acquired Jensen Property, including access improvements to Pacific Avenue and Sunset Avenue, constructing the Cape Kiwanda Drive Multi-Use Path, from the Jensen Property to Bob Straub State Park, and from the Cape Kiwanda parking lot to the Jensen Property.
Mary Faith Bell, maybe 150 people came to the Kiwanda Corridor Project open house in Pacific City and they are currently in the design phase for
“This would really change the face of Pacific City in a wonderful way, to have people walking, biking and pushing strollers along Cape Kiwanda Drive is very exciting”
Asking the community for feedback is important and people can go online to Tillamookcoast.com and the survey is online until April 25th it’s live and out there for anyone interested.
I thank Rachel Haggerty for her work done on the project\
This is not coming from taxpayers dollars. This is paid for by TLT funds and “transient lodging funds” an ideal use of those funds, also parking funds and also grant funds.
What a great vision.
If you have questions about the project email : kiwanda@tillamookcoast.com
