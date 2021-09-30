The first public meeting for the Kiwanda Corridor Project was held on Sept. 21. Sixty-two participants joined presenters in a virtual meeting to learn more about the project and ask questions.
Tillamook County Commissioner David Yamamoto opened the meeting, expressing his excitement for the project. Rachel Hagerty, Tillamook County chief of staff, provided background information on the project, giving details on recent parking management planning efforts and recent accomplishments in the Kiwanda Corridor.
Nick McMurtrey from Murraysmith, lead consultant for the project, highlighted the purpose of the project — improving local livability for residents and visitors of Pacific City by connecting recreation, commercial and residential place in Pacific City/Woods and resolving existing traffic and parking issues — as well as covering the planning elements and schedule for the project.
A recording of the meeting, as well as the presentation, can be viewed on the project website:
About the Kiwanda Corridor Project
The Kiwanda Corridor Project is an opportunity to improve local livability for residents and visitors to Pacific City by connecting recreation, commercial and residential places in Pacific City/Woods and addressing existing traffic and parking issues. The project will implement recommendations from the Cape Kiwanda Master Plan (2016), the Pacific City/Woods Parking Management Plan (2019), and move forward other community priorities including:
• Restructuring and improving the Cape Kiwanda parking lot.
• Constructing a multi-use path along the Cape Kiwanda Drive.
• Reconfiguring Webb Park.
• Improving parking shuttle services.
• Developing the recently acquired Jensen Property.
• Completing development of the Nestucca Valley Community Alliance (NVCA) property.
