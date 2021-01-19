Residents at Kilchis House were over the moon to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Even Tillamook County’s own 101-year-old centenarian Bunny participated.
All who received the doses were monitored for adverse reaction and all are well.
Nehalem Bay House residents and staff will receive their first dose of the vaccine by Nehalem Fire and Rescue this week as well.
“We are just so thankful for Tillamook County Community Health and Robin Watts, RN for reaching out and making this happen. Both communities were on ‘the list’ with no scheduled date in sight. Tillamook County Community to the rescue,” said Tracy DeLano, regional program director of CARE, Inc., with a sigh of relief, “I hope that after the second dose is administered the State will allow for family visitation. This definitely seems like a good first step.”
