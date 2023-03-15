The Board of Directors of Oregon Coast Bank has announced that Katrina Coleman has been appointed to the position of Tillamook Branch Manager. Coleman has played an instrumental role in the bank’s rapid growth in Tillamook County.
Born and raised in Tillamook and a graduate of Tillamook High School, Coleman was hired as an Oregon Coast Bank teller in 2019. Within two years she had been promoted to Operations Supervisor.
Coleman and her significant other, Brian Himes, reside in Tillamook, where they are raising their two children. Katrina is a Chamber of Commerce member and spent thirteen years as part of the local police cadet program, which is operated by the Boy Scouts of America. In their spare time, Katrina, Brian and their children enjoy camping and fishing.
“Katrina has been a rising star in our organization since day one,” explained Lance Nunn, Oregon Coast Bank’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “She’s become an exceptional community banker, is well-respected by her customers and has a life-long understanding and commitment to Tillamook. We’re very pleased that she has accepted the promotion to lead our Tillamook team.”
Now operating offices in Newport, Tillamook, Pacific City, Lincoln City, Toledo and Waldport, Oregon Coast Bank was founded when 115 coastal families pooled their resources to bring a locally-owned and operated financial institution to the central coast. The bank’s total assets now exceed $400 million. Perhaps more importantly, Oregon Coast Bank is known for its commitment to the communities it serves, having lent more than a billion dollars to coastal families and businesses over the past twenty years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.