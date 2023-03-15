Katrina Coleman

The Board of Directors of Oregon Coast Bank has announced that Katrina Coleman has been appointed to the position of Tillamook Branch Manager. Coleman has played an instrumental role in the bank’s rapid growth in Tillamook County.

Born and raised in Tillamook and a graduate of Tillamook High School, Coleman was hired as an Oregon Coast Bank teller in 2019. Within two years she had been promoted to Operations Supervisor.

