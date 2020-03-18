Based off an Order from the Supreme Court, the Justice of Peace has imposed significant restrictions on the Tillamook County Justice Court. The court is postponing all in-person hearings and trials is not providing any in-person services.
These restrictions will be in place until at least Friday, April 3, and may be extended or revised as circumstances warrant. You will not be able to come to the court window and talk with staff or file documents.
To file documents, mail them to the court: Tillamook Justice Court, 201 Laurel Ave, Tillamook OR 97141. The Court will not accept personal delivery of documents. You cannot leave the documents at the court window. Any filings must be mailed.
If you have a first appearance on a citation, call the court at 503-842-3416. Court staff are still working from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday. You can enter a plea, either no contest or not guilty, by phone.
You can also mail in a plea. If you wish to enter a no contest plea, you can include a letter of explanation for the Judge to review.
If you have a hearing or trial, call the court at 503-842-3416 to confirm you mailing address. Court staff are still working from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. The court will be mailing out new hearing notices with different dates.
If you are trying to make a payment, you can mail a check or money order, call the court and make a credit card payment, or pay online. The court stops accepting credit card payments by phone each day at 4 p.m.
The court will not be setting dates for new hearings until there is a better understanding of when the court will reopen for in-person appearances.
The Tillamook County Justice Court appreciates everyone working with them during this difficult time. The court is still here to serve the people of Tillamook. The restrictions in place will help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. These restrictions are to remain in place, until the court feels normal operation will not endanger the health and safety of court staff and the public.
