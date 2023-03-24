Tillamook County Commissioners were presented with a light agenda at their March 15 meeting, approving a federal funding request, approving a land sale and signing on to support an Adventist funding request.
Commissioners also heard a presentation from a group of students representing Juntos Afuera, a program that helps get Latinx students outside.
Juntos Afuera, or together outside, is available at Nestucca High School and run by Oregon State University. The program takes students on field trips to different outdoor activities, with a focus on meeting STEM professionals and has 15 participants this year.
A dozen Nestucca students made the trip to the county courthouse to tell the commissioners about the program’s activities in the last year. They told the commissioners that in the summer they had visited the Nestucca Wildlife Refuge, learning about butterflies and flowers, and Eagle Mountain.
The commissioners authorized a funding request to the federal government for $3 million to continue work expanding broadband access in south county. They offered support to an Adventist request for funding for two robots that would facilitate telemedicine in the intensive care unit and neonatal intensive care unit in Tillamook.
They also approved a property sale from the February 13 auction of foreclosed properties.
