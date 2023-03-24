County Courthouse 2022
Staff Photo

Tillamook County Commissioners were presented with a light agenda at their March 15 meeting, approving a federal funding request, approving a land sale and signing on to support an Adventist funding request.

Commissioners also heard a presentation from a group of students representing Juntos Afuera, a program that helps get Latinx students outside.

