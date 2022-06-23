June Dairy Parade Grand Marshal, Calvin Christensen, and Honorary Marshal Terry Phillips announced

Calvin Christensen, this year’s June Dairy Parade Grand Marshall loved what he did, he was a farmer. The community lost a very good hard-working, community minded person earlier this year, so it’s fitting to honor him and his family by making Calvin this year’s June Dairy Parade Grand Marshall.
A Celebration of life was held for Christensen on April 2, at the First Christian Church in Tillamook with standing room only, due to the important relationships he garnered throughout his life.
Calvin celebrated life every day. Someone told him that he should take some time off and go have fun, he replied, “I have fun every day.” He felt blessed to do what he loved to do, which was farming.
Calvin was born Dec. 16, 1955, to Harley and Shirley (Swett) Christensen, he joined siblings Mike, Terry and Cindy. Greg was born after Calvin and then their family grew to include Russell, a cousin.
Raised on a dairy on Sollie Smith, Calvin had a great childhood with lots of fond memories which included his cousins and Widmers, and neighboring families, the Jacobs and the Sanders.
In 1980, Calvin married Jody Herrmann and their sons Shane, Ty and Curtis were raised on the Sollie Smith farm.
Sports were a favorite pastime for Calvin. Following tin Harley’s footsteps, Calvin was a stellar athlete. Calvin passed on that ability to his sons and Calvin said many times that he was looking forward to watching the grandkids play sports.
After graduating from Tillamook High School, Calvin continued to play basketball, especially enjoying church league playing with his brothers and their dad, and playing with Shane, Ty and Curtis along with some nephews and nieces at open gym.
Calvin played softball after high school, playing from summer 1974 up through summer 2012. Calvin coached youth t-ball and baseball when his boys were young. He loved to give back to the community anyway he could.
Terry Phillips Honorary Grand Marshall
One of the longest running Community Awards, Citizen of the Year honors one individual who made a significant impact in Tillamook County in 2021. This year Terry Phillips received the award for his willingness to employ residents who may have had a rocky past but deserve a second chance, as well as his continued investment in housing projects and commercial building renovations. Phillips was honored in January this year as the Tillamook Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the year. Each year the Citizen of the Year also acts as the honorary grand marshall at the June Dairy Parade.
“Terry takes on a personal financial risk to invest in standard, two-bedroom homes to ease the workforce housing shortage — even when he could build larger homes with more lucrative payouts for himself,” Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Justin Aufdermaur said. “He’s continued to invest in the Tillamook County community throughout 2021 with his recent purchase and ongoing renovation of the National Building on Second and Main. His work has touched many lives, and we are proud to recognize Terry as Citizen of the Year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.