The Committee to Elect Josh Brown is proud to announce Josh Brown’s candidacy for Tillamook County Sheriff in the 2020 Election.
Brown began his career with the sheriff’s office in 2004 as a volunteer in the jail. In 2005, he was hired as a full-time corrections deputy. During his time in corrections, he attended the Field Training and Evaluation Program (FTEP) and trained many new deputies in the jail in addition to his normal and extra assigned duties.
In 2012, Brown transferred to the patrol division and was assigned to the contract position at Sandlake Recreation Area. During his time at Sandlake, he enjoyed building strong relationships with partner agencies. He was recognized by the US Forest Service Law Enforcement Division for his part in a volatile and dangerous situation that was resolved quickly and without incident. After four years of Sandlake patrol, he moved into regular patrol where he currently serves as a senior patrol deputy and senior trainer.
Brown is a certified instructor in Standardized Field Sobriety Testing (SFST) and Emergency Vehicle Operation (EVO). His certification as an instructor in these fields has given him the opportunity to become a part time instructor at the Department of Public Safety and Standards Training (the Police Academy). He enjoys travelling to Salem and take part in training recruits from all over the state of Oregon. He also organizes and trains deputies and officers locally as part of the Tillamook County Law Enforcement Training Team.
Brown has been a Tillamook County Fair Board member since 2016 and loves the community involvement that the responsibility has offered. He was recently voted in as vice president of the board. He was also a youth sports volunteer coach through the YMCA and the High School for more than 10 years.
Brown and his wife, Kelli, have been very happily married for 25 years and have 4 kids together, ranging in age from 9-24. Both Brown and Kelli are proud to be members of the Tillamook County Pioneer Association and are lifelong residents.
In addition to many ideas Brown plans to bring to the sheriff’s office, he will treat the community and the staff with the respect and fairness they deserve, have an open line of communication with both staff and community, will strive to create more proactive policing, and will uphold our constitutional rights.
Interim Sheriff Jim Horton recently announced his candidacy for sheriff in December. Horton has occupied the position of Tillamook County Sheriff since Aug. 1, 2019, when he was appointed Sheriff by the Tillamook County Board of County Commissioners upon Sheriff Andy Long’s retirement. Sheriff Long recommended him to be appointed sheriff. Horton’s appointment was due to his diverse expertise in law enforcement practices, stewardship of public funds, and the ability to manage and lead our first-rate Sheriff’s Office staff.
