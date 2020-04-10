Tillamook County’s 4-H, FFA, Junior Livestock Auction Committee, and Fair Management have been receiving many questions regarding youth projects at the 2020 Tillamook County fair. We understand the unknown nature of all that is going on and want to address these concerns collectively.
With the uncertainty surrounding us as a result of the COVID-19 virus, it’s only natural to look towards the comfort of something that has been a consistent part of every summer. We remain hopeful that the Tillamook County Fair will occur as usual in early August. We recommend progressing forward as usual while using your best judgment on any financial purchases that may be needed (for example, purchase of a market animal).
Of course, we cannot be sure of what changes may come our way in the days and weeks ahead, or what protocols we may be required to follow that could impact our plans. If plans change, we will communicate these changes and will have workable contingency plans that attempt to maintain as much normalcy as possible. Amidst all this uncertainty, please know we are thinking of our community with every decision we make – we are all in this together.
Thank you for your understanding and patience as we move forward.
