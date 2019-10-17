Job Connection will be hosting a Job Fair from 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29 at the first floor Hatfield Room at the Tillamook Library.
There will be job openings for a wide variety of jobs and employers. Bring a resume if possible. Hiring managers, ready to hire, will be present from multiple industries, including the federal government, food, education, temporary employment, and nonprofit services. Second Chance Employers will be also in attendance.
Job Connection is a free job search and referral program designed to help you find a job outside Goodwill that fits your needs and abilities. With their free services, you will develop an effective job search strategy, in addition to receiving information on area employers. Since 1995, this Goodwill no-cost program has been assisting people to find employment.
“Just last year, from your local Job Connection office located in the Goodwill store, more than 3,400 services were provided, and we helped connect to a paycheck 93 people,” said Public Relations Manager of Goodwill Industries of the Columbia Willamette, Dale Emanuel.
“Revenues raised from the sale of donations allows all our free job programs – like Job Connection – to be at no cost,” Emanuel said.
People can sign up online with Job Connection at https://goodwilljobconnection.org/
