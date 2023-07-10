The Tillamook County Pioneer Association is pleased to announce Jerilee Foster Henderson as the organization’s Pioneer of the Year. The TCPA started selecting a Pioneer of the Year nearly 40 years ago, and the honoree gets a special ride in the Dairy Parade. The 1931 Ford Model A was provided by John and Marlene Tuthill, and driven by Eric Manning.
The 2023 Pioneer of the Year, Jerilee was born and raised in Tillamook. Even her parents were born in Tillamook.
Of course, born and raised in Tillamook, she was raised around fishing and dogs. She took piano lessons at a young age. She was active in children and youth group activities.
She went to East Elementary, Tillamook Jr. High, Tillamook High School, Oregon College of Education and Lewis & Clark College.
Jeriless taught general elementary music for 17 years, taught Junior high and high school choir, guitar & drama for 14 years. She gave private guitar and voice lessons while owning a music store.
She was married and had 2 children.
Jerilee is very active in the community and finds time for a variety of hobbies with piano, singing, gardening, tennis, cross-stitch, going on walks with the dogs, volunteering in retirement and spending time with family and friends.She is a member of Ocean Breeze Baptist Church, played the organ, piano and sang specials. Currently is President of Monday Musical of Tillamook, VP for Tillamook County Pioneer Association for 3 years and currently the Secretary of the Tillamook County Pioneer Association for the last 4 years and volunteers at the Front Desk at the Tillamook County Pioneer Museum weekly. She keeps our Facebook page up to date. She adds books on sale at the Museum & events on the Facebook page. She started a Pioneer Members Perks Program with local businesses.
The year of 2023 we congratulate Jerilee May Foster Henderson as our Pioneer of the Year!
Have you lived in Tillamook County for over 20 years? Join the Tillamook County Pioneer Association, you get FREE admission to the Tillamook County Pioneer Museum and a new program – “Pioneer Perks”. With your TCPA membership card, get discounts and deals at partnering businesses around town.
Look for more information about “Pioneer Perks”. To join TCPA, stop in at the Pioneer Museum or call Ruby at 503-842-4553 or email ruby@tcpm.org
