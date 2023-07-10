Pioneer of the year
The Tillamook County Pioneer Association is pleased to announce Jerilee Foster Henderson as the organization’s Pioneer of the Year. The TCPA started selecting a Pioneer of the Year nearly 40 years ago, and the honoree gets a special ride in the Dairy Parade. The 1931 Ford Model A was provided by John and Marlene Tuthill, and driven by Eric Manning.

The 2023 Pioneer of the Year, Jerilee was born and raised in Tillamook. Even her parents were born in Tillamook.

