Jeff Merkley
Oregon Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley.

Oregon’s U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley issued the following statement after President Joe Biden’s announcement canceling $10,000 in student loan debt for non-Pell borrowers and $20,000 for Pell grant recipients who make less than $125,000 annually or families earning less than $250,000 per year, as well as an extended repayment freeze through December 31, 2022.

“As the son of blue-collar parents and the first in my family to graduate from college, I know firsthand that affordability is a huge factor in whether middle class students believe there is a path for them to pursue their dreams through higher education. And I know that for many low-income students who graduate with enormous debt, that debt is a burden that affects job opportunities, home ownership, starting a business, and plans for marriage or for starting a family.

