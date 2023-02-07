Photo 5, cyrus javadi.jpeg

Cyrus Javadi “For a Better Tomorrow”

Cyrus Javadi is the new representative for Oregon’s 32nd house district, taking over the position from Suzanne Weber in January.

Javadi, a Tillamook dentist, ran in hopes of bringing a more moderate perspective to Salem to address big issues facing the coast and the state.

