An injured driver was taken to a hospital after a two-vehicle crash on state Route 6 at Wilson River Loop the morning of Monday, Dec. 9.
Oregon State Police (OSP) said a silver Ford Edge was traveling westbound on the highway with a driver and two young passengers when a silver Nissan Versa facing east attempted to turn north on Wilson River Loop, colliding with the Ford in the westbound lane.
The Nissan came to an uncontrolled stop on the paved median between the turn lane and the westbound lane. The Ford left the westbound shoulder of road, traveled down a small embankment into a barbed-wire fence, and came to a stop. Both vehicles were damaged in the crash.
The Nissan driver, identified as 66-year-old Arthur Eloy Rubiera of Tillamook, was taken to the hospital by ambulance. His vehicle was towed by South County Towing. Rubiera was cited for careless driving. The Ford was towed by Burden’s Muffler and Towing.
