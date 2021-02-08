Tillamook County, being in the Low Risk category as of Jan. 29, is now able to offer indoor visitation for long-term care facilities. The county had previously been in Extreme Risk, which allowed only outdoor visitation.
Tillamook County had been in Extreme Risk since Dec. 18.
Kilchis House will be receiving their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Feb. 12 and Feb. 15. Residents and staff will be split in half in case of side effects, said Tracy DeLano, regional program director of CARE, Inc.
DeLano said they had purchased a table to enforce physical distancing. There is no sharing of food of any kind. Visitors can bring a beverage for themselves.
“Visitations by Zoom or outdoor visits are still offered,” DeLano said.
DeLano said they were surprised to not see a high number of people wanting indoor visitations at this time. Many people are still being very cautious.
DeLano said Compassionate Care came out during Extreme Risk when facilities could not allow indoor visitations. Compassionate Care visited with those residents who were highly affected by the no indoor visitations rule, such as those on hospice care with a short time left.
A table is outside for outdoor visits with signage of physical distancing. Outdoor visitations remain active. The facility is also screening visitors as they walk in. Visitors get their temperatures taken and are asked a series of questions.
“We’re so proud of our team and staff,” DeLano said.
DeLano said there have been no positive COVID-19 cases in their building. Staff has been cautious when outside of work to keep the residents safe.
Prestige Senior Living Five Rivers has implemented a visitor policy, which included all visitations scheduled in advance. Scheduled appointments will be limited to one hour. One scheduled visit per resident per week is allowed, to allow all residents to have time for a visitor.
All visitors are screened before their appointment and are required to wear face masks and maintain six feet of distance.
“Inside visitations are subject to change as we continue to monitor the situation and prepare to protect the health and well-being of our residents and staff, which remains our top priority,” Prestige Care stated in their policy. “If any staff members test positive as part of our routine weekly testing, or if a resident has pending test results or tests positive, visitation restrictions will be put back in place until all staff and residents test negative for two consecutive weeks.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.